Zero waste shop owners on hand to offer help and advice to Rugby shoppers

“You just have to want to make simple sustainable changes in order to reduce waste and its impact on the environment”

Green-minded Rugby people are invited to learn more about reducing waste.

The owners of zero waste shop Rugby Unwrapped are inviting people to an event on World Refill Day on June 16.

Sharon Lee and Clair Saxton are offering new and existing customers advice on refilling kitchen and bathroom items.

Sharon Lee and Clair Saxton.

Their business sells food and cleaning materials in an environmentally friendly way. Customers can fill their own containers with products such as rice, pasta, spices and cleaning products.

Refilling not only helps reduce landfill and pollution, it also supports the wider preservation of local suppliers and businesses.