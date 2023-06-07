Register
Zero waste shop owners on hand to offer help and advice to Rugby shoppers

“You just have to want to make simple sustainable changes in order to reduce waste and its impact on the environment”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST

Green-minded Rugby people are invited to learn more about reducing waste.

The owners of zero waste shop Rugby Unwrapped are inviting people to an event on World Refill Day on June 16.

Sharon Lee and Clair Saxton are offering new and existing customers advice on refilling kitchen and bathroom items.

Sharon Lee and Clair Saxton.
Sharon Lee and Clair Saxton.

Their business sells food and cleaning materials in an environmentally friendly way. Customers can fill their own containers with products such as rice, pasta, spices and cleaning products.

Refilling not only helps reduce landfill and pollution, it also supports the wider preservation of local suppliers and businesses.

World Refill Day takes place on June 16. It is a global public awareness campaign to prevent plastic pollution and help people live with less waste. Meet the Rugby Unwrapped team on any Thursday, Friday or Saturday at 27b Market Mall, Rugby.

