Zero waste sites: Morro Partnerships collaborates with waste management experts for a green future

West Midlands developer Morro Partnerships has recently cemented its pledge to become better environment makers after sealing its sustainability partnership with waste management experts Bakers Environmental Solutions.

The affordable homes developer, with a pipeline of over 2,500 plots across the Midlands, puts sustainability at the core of its ethos and business model, and has partnered with Bakers to meet its target of achieving zero waste across all developments, currently hitting 90 percent.

Bakers Environmental Solutions entered the partnership with the understanding of Morro’s green credentials, and to offer its expert guidance to the developer, helping embed further sustainable principles across a wide range of operations through a proactive approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts.

Since the commencement of the partnership, Morro has seen a drastic improvement in recycling across its sites, with segregation zones implemented across the board, and 4,000 tonnes of materials recycled back into the environment.

Work at a Morro Partnerships development

The partnership has also seen a move towards supporting a rehabilitation scheme at a prison in Oakham, Leicestershire, and the woodworking support sessions it provides.

Over 10 tonnes of materials have been supplied to the construction workshops within HMP Stocken from one of Morro’s newest developments, helping those within the scheme build up their skills with a view to getting into the industry after their release.

Bakers Environmental Solutions is working to support Morro’s transition from a linear waste strategy, to one that is circular, aligning with the government’s Circular Economy strategy, whilst also driving data through digitalisation to support continuous improvement plans.

Morro is also aiming to drive standardisation through visual management with the help from Bakers, with their main initiatives including techniques to reduce waste and reuse where possible.

Paul Baker, Owner at Bakers Environmental Solutions, said: “We’re really pleased to be supporting Morro Partnerships in our shared goal towards further sustainability.

“It’s great to welcome new partners, especially those whose vision and ethos is aligned with ours, meaning we can strive for excellence in our collaboration.

“This partnership will hopefully set a trend within the industry, as Bakers and Morro instil a culture of excellence in sustainability, fostering a belief of collective environmental responsibility.”

As well as aiming to achieve zero waste from its sites, Morro also uses modern methods of construction and timber frame which ensure all its homes have brilliant thermal performance with low running costs.

Morro is actively endeavouring to reduce its carbon emissions and increase recycling rates to ultimately create an environmental legacy within the housebuilding sector, having also recently implemented methods of digitalisation as a wider pledge within its operations.

Digitalisation has become one of the guiding ideas of Morro’s business philosophy with a concentrated effort across the business to reduce the amount of paper used and completely remove the use of plastics in their customer handover packs.

Matt Moore, CEO at Morro said: “We’re passionate about not only being better environment makers, but better community makers and better future makers.

“Our partnership with Bakers is a shining example of how collaborating with partners who are aligned with our values can lead to a great success through exceptional, tangible results.

“As a developer, our number one aim is to build more than just the physical homes, but to make our communities great, and we’re achieving this through innovative sustainable practices with fantastic partners such as Bakers.”