100 days to go until the countryside festivities begin at The Game Fair

It is now 100 days to go until the UK’s biggest festival of the countryside opens its gates to an expected 125,000 plus visitors to the Ragley Hall during the last weekend in July.

. Known for its rich history, the 5,600-acres of surrounding parkland offer a picturesque backdrop against which The Game Fair’s packed schedule of activities for all ages will unfold.

There truly is something for everyone at this show which, on the one hand, is a celebration of all things countryside, but on the other is a serious talking shop for CEO’s, politicians and opinion formers on the real issues that affect the countryside and all the communities involved. Go to the Carter Jonas Game Fair Theatre where host Charlie Jacoby from Fieldsports Channel interviews an array of guests on stage to find out more

Whatever your countryside interest is, you will be well catered for at The Game Fair. Field sports are represented across the board and you can ‘Have a Go’ at a wide variety of activities from fly fishing to dog agility, clay shooting to archery and much, much more. If you’re not the competing type but would like to just have a go - there are plenty of opportunities to try out new skills. You do have to book ahead for the clay shooting, but who knows, you might just be a real hot shot.

From fishing to farming, to family friendly events and political displays, there is something for everyone at this year's Game Fair

If you prefer to watch than participate there is so much to see! One highlight definitely not to be missed is Machinery Nation’s ultimate demonstration arena. Here, the social media superstars will be hosting daily head-to-head battles between similar machines – chainsaws, power tools and even tractors. It’s worth attending if you’re in the market for any new equipment or if you simply love a good show of might!

If you’re more into shopping than shooting, then you are truly spoilt for choice. There are more than 700 trade stands at The Game Fair and you can pretty much buy anything from a dog collar to a diamond ring. Visit some of the top country brands on stands that will surprise and delight in more ways than one. The new Art Avenue will be a draw for the creative amongst us whether it’s just to appreciate the talent or for the serious buyers among us.

Jimmy Doherty, Broadcaster, Farmer and Founder of Jimmy’s Farm and Wildlife Park will be showcasing his dedication to British farming and food when he hosts the VIP Enclosure. With a spectacular menu on offer curated by Jimmy you could get to choose from Confit Duck Leg, Chorizo Jam, Evesham Spinach and Borlotti Beans on Friday to Braised Gloucestershire Pork Cheeks, Celeriac, Leek, Fava Beans and Apple on Saturday then the king of roasts featuring on Sunday with Ruby Red Devon Roasted Sirloin with Yorkshire Puddings, Roast Potatoes, Seasonal Veg and Red Wine Gravy and so much more besides with all favourites catered for.

Alongside Jimmy is Merlin Griffiths, returning to The Game Fair as our favourite mixologist. Featuring cocktails sponsored by R.M. Williams, Merlin will be crafting bespoke creations throughout the weekend!

Still on the subject of food, The Game Fair is well known for supporting artisan, local food producers and the Totally Food area has become quite the destination, a Farm Shop beyond your wildest dreams. Rest assured you won’t go hungry, and you will almost certainly discover something new to take home and savour.

The BASC Wild Food Theatre sponsored by Global Knives is also not to be missed. Here you can see some of Britain’s top game chefs including Rachel Green known for good, honest, locally sourced food and Mark Lloyd whose cooking philosophy is rooted in prioritising wild, seasonal ingredients and backing British produce. All are champions of game and wild, sustainable food. It’s a great place to learn some new skills and be inspired with recipes to try at home.

Tickets for The Game Fair and Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum packages for the VIP Enclosure can be purchased from the box office at www.thegamefair.org

Don’t forget, if you are a BASC member you get complimentary entry to all three days of the event and will be able to purchase guest tickets at a discounted rate.