100 years of weird and wonderful fashions on display in Rugby as part of National Heritage Weekend

Weird and wonderful fashions and textiles through the ages will be on display at Rugby’s Percival Guildhouse in September as part of National Heritage Weekend.

To celebrate its centenary, the Guildhouse is mounting a major display featuring outfits, formal and informal, wedding and play, hats and more from the 1920s through to the modern day.

Former centre manager and fashion specialist, Sheila Winterton, is curating the display.

Sheila said: “This will be a wonderful opportunity to discover what people were wearing throughout the century including 1920s flapper dresses, wartime clothing, mid-century designs, 1960s’ miniskirts, 1970s’ psychedelic colours and punk fashion.

Hats off to Sheila! Sheila Winterton with some hats that feature in the 100 years of fashion event.

"We will also be showing a range of textiles from different decades and how they were used in our living rooms. It promises to be a great opportunity to reminisce, learn and be inspired.”

Visitors during the weekend of September13-14, will also be able to view precious artefacts from the Guildhouse Archive collection.

Such is the significance of this material, charting 100 years of adult education, that it has attracted a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant to enable all material to be preserved and digitised for future generations.

The Guildhouse will be open between 11am-3pm during Heritage Weekend. Admission is free.

The Percival Guildhouse, the home of lifelong learning in Rugby and unique in Warwickshire, opened in 1925 in the former home of antiquarian Matthew Holbeche Bloxam.

Its Grade II listed building in St Matthew’s Street is both an important part of Rugby’s architectural past, and a vibrant base today for students attending a great variety of art, craft, history and other courses.

Visit www.percival-guildhouse.co.uk for more information.