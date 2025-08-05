105th birthday celebrations for Rugby care home resident

By Julie Bateman
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2025, 16:18 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 16:28 BST
Celebrations have been in full swing at Overslade House Care Home in Rugby, as one of its residents reaches her 105th birthday in style. Eileen Holdstock was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she celebrated her landmark birthday. A Birthday party was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Dario Mozzettini.

During the war Eileen worked for a company manufacturing aeroplane parts as a quality control inspector to check for imperfections. Eileen was born in London and moved to Luton where she met her husband at a dance. Eileen used to love cycling and enjoyed holidays in Eastbourne, Bournemouth and Clacton before coming to Overslade House, where Eileen is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

Eileen received a birthday card congratulating her, from the King and Queen Consort.

The birthday girl, said:” I can’t believe I have got a card from the King isn’t that lovely for him to think of me and all of my family have come to see me and I have had a call from my relatives in Hong Kong too, I have been spoilt today.”

Violeta Baesu, General Manager of Barchester Overslade House added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Eileen is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”

Eileen Holdstock celebrates her 105th Birthday with a card from the King and Queen Consort

1. Contributed

Eileen Holdstock celebrates her 105th Birthday with a card from the King and Queen Consort Photo: Submitted

Eileen celebrated with friends and family for her 105th birthday

2. Contributed

Eileen celebrated with friends and family for her 105th birthday Photo: Submitted

Eileen received a lovely cake made by Chef Dario Mozzettini

3. Contributed

Eileen received a lovely cake made by Chef Dario Mozzettini Photo: Submitted

A congratulations card from the King and Queen Consort

4. Contributed

A congratulations card from the King and Queen Consort Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RugbyLuton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice