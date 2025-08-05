105th birthday celebrations for Rugby care home resident

During the war Eileen worked for a company manufacturing aeroplane parts as a quality control inspector to check for imperfections. Eileen was born in London and moved to Luton where she met her husband at a dance. Eileen used to love cycling and enjoyed holidays in Eastbourne, Bournemouth and Clacton before coming to Overslade House, where Eileen is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

Eileen received a birthday card congratulating her, from the King and Queen Consort.

The birthday girl, said:” I can’t believe I have got a card from the King isn’t that lovely for him to think of me and all of my family have come to see me and I have had a call from my relatives in Hong Kong too, I have been spoilt today.”

Violeta Baesu, General Manager of Barchester Overslade House added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Eileen is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”

