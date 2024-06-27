108-year-old care home resident's secret to a long life is to ‘chase your dreams’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A resident at a care home in Stratford-upon-Avon received a royal visit and gave valuable life advice as she toasted a very special milestone.

Dorothy Unitt celebrated her 108th birthday with a special visit from the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, at Care UK’s Ambleside, on Evesham Road, and shared her secret to living a long life – to follow your heart and chase your dreams.

Dorothy was born in Sutton Coldfield on 18th June 1916. Later in life she moved to Birmingham, where Dorothy met and married her husband, Bert, and they were happily married for 15 years. Together they had a daughter, Shelia, before he passed away. Moving to Solihull, Dorothy met her partner Maurice and they moved to Stratford-upon-Avon together, spending 50 years married. Dorothy now has two grandsons and four great-grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dorothy’s career saw her work as a clerk in the Rover car factory, and her hobbies have included going on daily walks, gardening, reading and going to St Andrew’s Church in Shottery.

Dorothy turned 108 at Care UK's Ambleside

Dorothy said: “The most valuable lesson I’ve learnt in 108 years is to follow your heart and chase your dreams.”

Advising the younger generation Dorothy added: “Keep active and walk and walk some more.”

The team at Ambleside prepared the home for the special day and adorned the walls with balloons and banners. The day was complete with a royal visit from Tim Cox, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, a special birthday message from Gordon Ramsay, and a birthday cake prepared by the Head Chef.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorothy’s daughter, Sheila, and son-in-law, Richard, also attended the celebrations, after the team at Ambleside collected them from Middlesborough. Dorothy was thrilled and said: “wishes do come true even at 108!”

Charlotte Levin, Home Manager at Ambleside, said: “It was an honour to celebrate Dorothy’s birthday with her. She is a beloved resident at Ambleside, and we all had a lovely time acknowledging this tremendous milestone.

“Everything we do centres around supporting residents to live fulfilling lives, which is why we are always eager to mark special occasions. Dorothy’s 108th birthday was no exception, and it was a delight to hear her sound advice for living a long and happy life and to have so many special guests. Seeing the smile on her face when her daughter and son-in-law arrived was priceless.”

For more information about Ambleside, please call Customer Relations Manager, Staci Reeson on 01789 868 298, or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ambleside is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable its residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema, café and hair salon, and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.