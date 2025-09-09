1950s tunes strike a chord at Arden house party

The community event featured a performance from local singer Gemma Richens, who dazzled in a 1950s outfit and entertained guests with classic hits. Residents dressed up, sang along, danced, and reminisced, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere.

To add to the fun, a raffle was held and a delicious buffet was shared by residents and their families. The lounge was decorated with handmade bunting and balloons – crafted with the help of residents themselves – which made the space feel sunny and inclusive.

The celebration also raised funds to support ongoing activities at Arden House in Clarendon Square, a leading not-for-profit care home run by Greensleeves Care.

Home Manager Aimee Martin, said: “Our music-themed party was great success. The lounge area looked the part and we are grateful to Gemma Richens for bringing everyone together through song and dance.

“Fundraisers like this provide extra support for the home but also enhance residents’ wellbeing as spending time together and listening to music has numerous benefits.

“This time of year is also the perfect opportunity to get care wise. For many, this may involve thinking about the additional care and support we or an older loved one might need in the coming months.

“If you would like to come and see our gorgeous outside space, our cosy inside areas and specialist facilities, please get in touch. We are here to help people to make well-informed, family-oriented decisions - without the pressure of urgency.”

1 . Contributed Arden House care home resident Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Resident at Arden House Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Residents enjoying the music at Arden House party Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Resident at Arden House Photo: Submitted