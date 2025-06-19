33rd defibrillator for Kenilworth

With the support of Kenilworth HeartSafe (KHS), a second Defibrillator (AED) has been installed at Kenilworth Tennis Squash & Croquet Club (KTSCC) for the benefit of members and also the public.

Paul Silcock, Tennis Secretary and Community Administrator at KTSCC said “ The Club has had an AED in the clubhouse for many years but with the huge growth in membership, largely as the result of our new Padel courts, we felt it was time to have a second AED located outside next to our Tennis and Padel courts and alongside our Croquet lawns. With the help of KHS we have taken the opportunity to have this external AED registered with the emergency services so that it will also be available to walkers and others passing by the Club”

KHS Chairman Neil Morris, also a tennis member at KTSCC, said “This is a very community minded action by KTSCC to not only provide potentially life saving equipment for its own membership but also to provide additional cover for the wider community. This is now the 33rd AED in the Kenilworth community with yet more AEDs to come over time. Whilst we never get the specific details from the emergency services of incidents that require the use of AEDs for obvious reasons of confidentiality, we are aware that a number of AEDs have been used in our community since we started our campaign 5 years ago. This spurs us on to provide even further AED coverage and to continue our training programme to equip more members of our community with Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation skills ”

Further information about:

KTSCC Defibrillator with (L-R) Tennis Coach James Roe; Paul Silcock; Neil Morris

- Kenilworth Tennis Squash and Croquet Club can be found at www.ktscc.co.uk

- Kenilworth HeartSafe; the location of all AED’s in and around Kenilworth; its CPR training programme and ways of making donations to support the “Saving Lives in Kenilworth” campaign can be found at www.kenilwortheartsafe.com