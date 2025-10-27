40 runners raise over £7,500 for lifesaving missions at Rugby Half Marathon

Staff and supporters at the marathon.

Forty dedicated runners laced up their trainers for the Rugby Half Marathon on Sunday 19 October 2025, raising more than £7,500 to support The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS) and its vital lifesaving missions.

TAAS runners joined thousands of participants on the scenic route through Rugby, enjoying fresh autumn conditions before rain set in towards the end of the race. Family members, volunteers, and supporters lined the course to cheer them on along the way.

The funds raised will directly support both arms of TAAS: Your Local Air Ambulance (YLAA) and the National Children’s Air Ambulance (NCAA). YLAA provides rapid response to medical emergencies across Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and Rutland, while NCAA carries out specialist hospital transfers for critically ill babies and children nationwide.

Event Manager, Morgan Turnbull, from The Air Ambulance Service said: “It was an amazing day! Despite the rain towards the end, the enthusiasm never wavered. The feedback from our cheer stations was brilliant. Everyone was so grateful to see us out there, and you could really feel the community spirit. It was wonderful to see so many people coming together to support the charity.”

Runners at the Rugby Half Marathon.

Every mission undertaken by TAAS requires significant resources. On average, a YLAA mission costs around £2,300, and a single NCAA hospital transfer costs approximately £5,500.

The funds raised at the Rugby Half Marathon will help cover essential costs, including:

Fuelling helicopters and rapid-response vehicles, ensuring crews can take off at a moment’s notice.

Maintaining and providing specialist onboard medical equipment, such as state-of-the-art incubators used by the children’s service.

Supporting the 24/7 emergency service across five counties for YLAA and nationwide for NCAA.

Training and sustaining the highly skilled medical teams, pilots, and paramedics who deliver advanced care directly to patients.

As a charity that receives no government funding, TAAS relies entirely on generous donations and community fundraising for its daily operations.

For more information or to get involved in future fundraising events, visit theairambulanceservice.org.uk/get-involved.