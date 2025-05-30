40 years in the making: Peveril Homes celebrates a legacy of integrity, craft, and quiet confidence

With a focus on craft, care and community, Peveril Homes builds thoughtfully designed properties that enhance lives and stand the test of time - combining modern living with timeless values.

Established in 1985 by Ralph Jones, who continues to guide the business today, Peveril Homes marks its 40th anniversary with the steady assurance of a business that knows exactly what it stands for.

Since its founding, Peveril Homes has never chased headlines or hollow growth. From its first developments in Borrowash and Heanor to the modern, sustainability-led communities of today, its journey has been defined by consistency, not commotion.

Here, progress means staying true to principles even as the industry shifts around them.

For Managing Director James Smith, who joined the company as a junior land buyer in 1997 and rose to lead it in 2020, the story is deeply personal. “From the beginning, I felt I was part of something meaningful,” he says. “There’s a culture here - of trust, of autonomy - that allows people to grow alongside the business.”

Over four decades, that culture has built more than homes. It has fostered communities, nurtured careers, and navigated challenges from economic recessions to a global pandemic. At each turning point, Peveril Homes responded with quiet resilience and a focus on what matters most: quality, people, and place.

Peveril Homes’ developments aren’t just defined by their craftsmanship, but by the way they reflect the lives they’re designed to hold. From the traditional, character-rich homes at Flagshaw Pastures in Kirk Langley to the forward-thinking design of Abbey Central in West Bridgford, its first gas-free development, Peveril Homes has consistently balanced heritage with innovation — creating places that are both rooted in tradition and ready for the future.

Awards have followed, of course - LABC accolades, national recognition, local appreciation. But as Smith is quick to point out, the real achievements lie in the stories behind the walls -families finding their footing in new homes, and dedicated colleagues growing lasting careers.

This is a business where longevity means more than survival. It means evolution without compromise. While other developers expand by volume, Peveril Homes chooses its locations with care, designs with purpose, and builds with a standard that consistently exceeds expectations.

As Peveril Homes celebrates this milestone, it also takes a moment to reflect with gratitude on its heritage. The company is proud to have been part of the Bowmer & Kirkland Group throughout its journey – a relationship built on mutual respect, shared values, and enduring support. That partnership has helped shape Peveril Homes’ success over the past 40 years, and the team extends their sincere thanks to Bowmer & Kirkland for their continued belief in the vision and values that define the business.

Chris Kirkland, Director at Bowmer & Kirkland, reflects on the enduring partnership: “Peveril Homes has been an integral part of the Bowmer and Kirkland Group for four decades, and we are immensely proud of their achievements. Their unwavering commitment to quality, community, and thoughtful development aligns perfectly with our group values. We look forward to supporting their continued success as they build on this remarkable legacy.”

Rooted in the Midlands, guided by family values, and ever focused on the future, Peveril Homes remains a name woven into the fabric of real communities - creating spaces where memories begin, and people feel truly at home.

1 . Contributed Peveril Homes Celebrates 40 Years Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Peveril Homes Team Celebrates 40 Years Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Peveril Homes Celebrates 40 Years Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Peveril Homes Celebrates 40 Years Photo: Submitted