500 Brownies look to the stars at National Space Centre

Last weekend, 500 excited Brownies took over the National Space Centre in Leicester for an out-of-this world adventure. The girls took part in a host of hands-on STEM activities and learned about space from leading experts.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brownie units across all counties in the Midlands, including 20 girls from Warwickshire, joined forces so hundreds of girls aged 7 to 10 could come together to learn about astronaut training, create sunspot viewers, and set their sights on space by mapping constellations in the centre’s world class planetarium.

Dhara Patel, the National Space Centre's Space Expert gave an inspiring talk to the Brownies, speaking about space exploration, the wonderful career opportunities available for women in astronomy, and inspiring the next generation of scientists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The once in a lifetime opportunity was possible thanks to Girlguiding’s partnership with the UK Space Agency who have been working together to share the wonder of space with girls and inspire them to engage with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) through unique and exciting opportunities.

Brownies at the National Space Centre

Girlguiding’s annual flagship research (Girls’ Attitudes Survey) found that 42% of girls aged 11 to 21 don't believe there are enough women role models in STEM subjects1.

Between the ages of 7 and 10 years, just 13% of girls said they believe STEM subjects are more for boys, which significantly increases to over half (52%) for older girls aged between 11 and 212.

By inspiring Brownies with exciting opportunities, who sit in that lower age bracket, Girlguiding and the UK Space Agency aim to show that STEM is for everyone, and that girls can do anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Izzie, 8, from 1st Earls Barton Brownies said her favourite part was the planetarium where they learnt about the planets and constellations. "I think space and science is cool and there’s a lot of things to learn.”

Brownies at the National Space Centre

Ingmar Kamalagharan, Head of Education at UK Space Agency said: “I am really excited for the Brownies to have learned about how there is so much more to space than we tend to think! Along with the incredible exploration and science missions the UK is involved with, our space companies and organisations develop and provide technology the girls will see being used every day; from maps on phones, to checking the weather.

As well as an exciting day out, I also hope they feel encouraged that one day they could actually work in a space career! It could be anything from adventurous space missions to other planets or helping to tackle important issues like climate change, all right here in the UK.”

Angela Salt, CEO of Girlguiding, said: "We’re really pleased to be partnered with the UK Space Agency to help inspire girls’ curiosity and learn more about space and STEM through amazing events like this. Girlguiding’s research shows that whilst girls might be interested in working in STEM, the lack of role models, career opportunities and gender stereotypes create barriers and hold them back. Together we want to challenge these stereotypes and encourage girls to fully realise their potential and know they can do anything."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a fun packed day completing various space related activities, each of the 500 Brownies successfully completed the Brownie Space badge, which is sponsored by the UK Space Agency. To earn this badge, Brownies need to complete three exciting challenges that will take them on a cosmic journey.

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.