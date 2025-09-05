70 years of love: Stratford couple celebrates lifetime of memories at care home

A care home in Stratford-upon-Avon is celebrating a love story that spans seven decades.

John and Sylvia Fenton, both 96 years old, marked their 70th wedding anniversary with a party organised by the team members at Care UK’s Ambleside on Evesham Road.

During the festivities, the couple were joined by their son Tony and other family members for a small gathering, complete with a buffet and cake prepared by Ambleside’s chef. There was plenty of laughter and reminiscing throughout the celebration, and everyone enjoyed spending time together.

The couple shared the simple approach that’s guided them through seven decades.

John and Sylvia Fenton celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at Ambleside

“Be happy, talk about your problems and don’t worry too much,” the pair said.

John and Sylvia met in 1955 while working at the Midland Red bus company, with John managing the fares and Sylvia working in the accounts department. The connection was instant and their first date was a trip to a café in the heart of Birmingham. Just months later, they tied the knot at Blackheath Methodist Church.

Recalling that special day, John said: “It was a damp morning, but the sun came out just in time!”

Originally from Birmingham, the couple lived in the same house for 70 years before moving to Ambleside care home, where they are now enjoying a new chapter together.

John and Sylvia Fenton on their wedding day

Over the years, John and Sylvia have shared a passion for walking and exploring, with fond memories of hiking in Switzerland and attending Wimbledon. They raised their son, Tony, and now have two grandchildren.

Reflecting on their secrets to a long and happy marriage, Sylvia said: “Listen to each other.”

John added: “Common care and say yes to the wife!”

Though moving from their home to Ambleside was a big change, the couple have settled into a lovely room in the care home, surrounded by the vibrant gardens and welcoming community.

Charlotte Levin, Home Manager at Ambleside, said: “John and Sylvia are such a lovely couple and a real joy to have here at Ambleside. You can always see how much they care for each other – whether they’re sharing a laugh or sitting together in the garden, it’s clear their bond is something really special.

“Celebrating their 70th anniversary was a wonderful moment for everyone. Hearing about their life together, from meeting at work to travelling and raising a family, was so inspiring.

“It was a day full of love, laughter and happy memories – we’re so lucky to be part of it. Happy anniversary, John and Sylvia!”

