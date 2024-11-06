80th birthday celebrations for care home resident

Celebrations have been in full swing at Overslade House Care Home, in Rugby Warwickshire, as one of its residents reaches her 80th birthday in style.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellamay who was once a nurse herself, was joined by relatives, and friends as she celebrated another landmark birthday. Guests enjoyed food and a special birthday cake made by the home’s Head Chef, Corey Leake.

Ellamay was brought up by her Grandparents who she called Mum and Dad in a small village called Luthrie near Fife in Scotland. This was a farming community and lead to Ellamay’s love of animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She left school at the age of 15 and worked in a shop but found this was not enough for her and proceeded to begin training to be a Nurse. It was while nursing that Ellamay met Les Williamson who was a patient in her hospital, they became close and were married 7th March 1964. This year Ellamay and Les are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

Ellamay with her birthday cake made by Head Chef Corey Leake

Les was made redundant in 1967 and so Ellamay and Les moved to Rugby where the car industry was booming. In June 1969 they welcomed their only child Fiona who also works in a Caring role.

Ellamay never forgot her nursing skills but moved on to work in several shops and restaurants in managerial roles in Rugby including, the mini fryer, Elizabeth the Chef and also at St Oswald’s school as a dinner lady.

Ellamay was asked if she would like to join Bilton Vets and was in her element with her love of animals and of course several were adopted by Ellamay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Les and Ellamay have three grandsons and three great granddaughters and say the secret to a long life is that “You must stay positive and be kind to people and to each other, we are lucky we have a wonderful family.”

Ellamay with husband Les and family

Violeta Baesu, General Manager of Barchester Overslade House added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable Lady as she reaches another amazing milestone. Ellamay is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”