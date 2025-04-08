85-year-old fundraising hero is taking on his third and final walking marathon challenge to raise vital funds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At 85 years old, Geoff Kennedy is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to supporting The Myton Hospices.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dedicated fundraiser since Myton first opened its doors 43 years ago, Geoff co-founded the Rugby 250+ Club which has since raised over £220,000 for the charity.

When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the Rugby 250+ Club’s fundraising plans in 2020, Geoff took matters into his own hands by walking a full marathon in his garden. Completing an astonishing 312 laps, equivalent to 26 miles, he raised an impressive £5,600 for Myton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, he set himself another challenge, this time walking a marathon across his hometown of Rugby over four days, adding another £3,900 to his fundraising total.

The Myton Hospices - Geoff Kennedy's Walking Marathon in aid of The Myton Hospices

Now, Geoff is determined to push his overall total past £10,000 with his third and final marathon challenge! From Wednesday 9th to Saturday 12th April, he will walk 6.5 miles each day, covering 26 miles across Rugby, Coventry, and Warwick.

Reflecting on his challenge, Geoff said:

“I’ll be turning 86 the following month, so I wanted to make this final challenge bigger and better. I’ve been raising money for Myton for almost half my life, and it’s a cause close to my heart. My late wife received care at Myton’s Rugby site before COVID, so I know first-hand the difference their support makes.

“I feel ready and raring to go. I play golf regularly, so I’m used to walking around five miles each time, it’s great preparation!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Eaton, Partnerships Fundraiser at The Myton Hospices, praised Geoff’s dedication:

“On behalf of everyone at The Myton Hospices, I would like to say a huge thank you to Geoff, we are all incredibly grateful for everything he has done for Myton over the years and the fantastic amount he has raised. Each year, it costs over £14 million for us to provide our care free of charge to people and their families living with life-limiting illnesses across Coventry and Warwickshire. We simply couldn’t do it without the support of amazing people like Geoff!”

Geoff has set a final fundraising target of £3,000, aiming to take his total to an amazing £12,500. If you’d like to support Geoff on his final challenge, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/geoff-kennedy-3

If you’re feeling inspired by Geoff and would like to take part in one of Myton’s events or organise your own challenge to raise vital funds for Myton please visit www.mytonhospice.org/support