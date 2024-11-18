90-year-old Stratford-upon-Avon care home resident rekindles her love for horses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A resident at a care home in Stratford-upon-Avon was delighted when her wish to rekindle her love for horses was made a reality.

When the team at Care UK’s Ambleside, on Evesham Road, learned that 92-year-old Kathryn Shepard was an avid horse rider in her youth and was keen to spend an afternoon with her favourite animals, they were determined to make her dream come true.

Born in London in 1932, Kathryn grew up in Dorridge with her parents and three sisters. Kathryn has a natural flair for the arts and has produced music over the years, but her true passion has always been horses.

Aged 10, alongside her younger sister Grace, who was four, Kathryn first got into the saddle under the guidance of her horse-riding teacher, Betty Whitfield. The two sisters enjoyed riding together around Dorridge and Solihull, and she remembers “riding down the lane past a local pig farm and over the bridge”. Kathryn’s favourite ponies were called Candy, Judy and Christopher Robin.

92-year-old Kathryn Shepard

When asked why people should spend time with animals, Katherine said: “Because they don’t answer me back and they are so beautiful.”

To help Kathryn fulfil her wish, the team organised a visit to the Riding for the Disabled in Stratford-upon-Avon, where she spent a morning grooming and feeding the horses.

Following her visit to the paddock, Kathryn was surprised with a special visit from P&R Horsedrawn Carriages, in Kineton, who brought a horse and carriage for Kathryn to ride in. She also enjoyed petting and stroking the horses.

Speaking about the experience, she said: “I really enjoyed seeing the horses, they were big and beautiful and reminded me of my horses. My favourite part was stroking the horses.”

The visit was part of the home’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – from flying a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

Charlotte Levin, Home Manager at Ambleside, said: “Kathryn loves to talk about the years she spent riding when she was younger, so when she shared that she would love to spend time with some horses, the team knew they had to make it happen.

“Our wishing tree initiative is a great way for residents to share their dreams and interests, and it’s so rewarding to be able to make these a reality. Kathryn had a wonderful time, and she hasn’t stopped smiling since.

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to the team here at Ambleside, Riding for the Disabled and P&R Horsedrawn Carriages for a fantastic day and for making Kathryn’s wish come true!”

