A breakfast club in Birmingham has been shortlisted in the annual Kellogg’s breakfast club awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A school in Birmingham has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Best Breakfast Club in the West Midlands as part of Kellogg’s annual awards.

If it wins, Lea Forest Primary Academy will receive a £1,000 cash prize, plus an invitation to the Houses of Parliament, where the celebratory event is held. The Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards champion the inspiring work that goes on in schools up and down the country.

Around 560 children attend the breakfast club every morning before school. The club welcomes all children with food, company and conversation, creating a safe atmosphere that students carry with them throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark White from Lea Forest Primary Academy said: “We have been running our Breakfast Club for nine years and have seen first-hand the wonderful benefits it has had for both pupils and parents.

Children enjoying a Breakfast Club

“We're incredibly proud to be shortlisted for this year’s Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards. Writing our entry gave us the opportunity to celebrate the fantastic children who attend every morning, not to mention the hard-working staff.

“If we’re lucky enough to win the award for Best Breakfast Club in the West Midlands, we would spend the prize money on expanding our program and providing as many free breakfasts as possible to our students.

“We would also explore extending this benefit to families and the wider community as well as sustaining our focus on improving school attendance by hosting workshops for parents on its positive impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent survey¹ from Kellogg’s found that of the 92 per cent of West Midlands based teachers who work in a school with a breakfast club, over half (59 per cent) feel the clubs have a positive impact on absenteeism.

This comes as 56 per cent think it’s easier for struggling parents to get children into school if food is provided, with a further 37 per cent believing it helps give the children additional pastoral support.

A spokesperson for Kellogg’s said: “So many clubs across the UK deserve recognition and after receiving a record number of applications this year, it’s been tough to pick our finalists out of all the hard-working schools.

“Breakfast clubs like the one Lea Forest Primary Academy runs play a vital role in their local communities. Thanks to the staff’s dedication, these clubs are able to both support working parents and feed hungry children. This has a direct impact in helping bring pupils into school when previously they may have remained absent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kellogg’s has supported Breakfast Clubs for 26 years and we now see the clubs face more challenges than ever before, so we are delighted to be able to recognise them for all of the hard work and dedication they put in.”