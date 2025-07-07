A milestone for the books – 109-year-old Stratford-upon-Avon resident gets the Royal birthday treatment

Stratford-upon-Avon’s oldest resident just celebrated her 109th birthday with a very special guest.

Dorothy Unitt toasted her 109th birthday with a special visit from the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, at Care UK’s Ambleside, on Evesham Road, and shared her secret to living a long life – to follow your heart, chase your dreams and live every day as if it's your last.

Dorothy was born in Sutton Coldfield on 18th June 1916. Later in life she moved to Birmingham, where she met and married her husband, Bert, and they were happily married for 15 years. Together they had a daughter, Sheila, before he passed away. Moving to Solihull, Dorothy met her partner Maurice and they moved to Stratford-upon-Avon together, spending 50 years married. Dorothy now has two grandsons and four great-grandchildren.

Dorothy’s career saw her work as a clerk in the Rover car factory, and her hobbies have included going on daily walks, gardening, reading and going to St Andrew’s Church in Shottery.

On the day, Dorothy celebrated her milestone birthday surrounded by her loved ones with a special garden party, featuring live entertainment from Graham Powell. She also received a special visit from the Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, Councillor Dani Hunter.

Resident Dorthy said: “I really enjoyed my party, it was lovely to see my daughter who travelled a long way, and I was over the moon to see my great-grandson.

“I was overwhelmed with all the cards, messages and gifts.”

Charlotte Levin, Home Manager at Ambleside, said: “It was an honour to celebrate such a special milestone in Dorothy’s life, under the sun in our beautiful gardens.

“Dorothy has always loved the Royal Family, so we were so pleased to welcome the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, for the second year running. We’re also really grateful to the Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, Councillor Dani Hunter, and to all of our guests for making the day so special.”