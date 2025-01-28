A mother's lifesaving mission: Arrive Alive urgently needs more vehicles to save more lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arrive Alive vehicles surpass over 1650 life-threatening 999 calls in 6 months

Arrive Alive is a lifesaving charity funding voluntary operated 999 vehicles for Community First Responders who are trained and dispatched to 999 calls by the ambulance service. Arrive Alive was founded by Debbie Roscoe, the charity has emerged from a deeply personal journey, driven by the challenges faced by her youngest daughter, Ellie, who has bravely battled health issues for the past decade.

During the darkest moments of her youngest daughter's health battle Debbie chose to channel her energy into creating a positive meaningful impact. Initially aiming to fund a single vehicle as a gesture of gratitude for the care Ellie received, Debbie quickly realised the significant need within the community, leading to the launch of two vehicles.

This marked the beginning of Arrive Alive's mission to provide vital support across various communities in the Midlands, including the Black Country, Worcestershire, Coventry and Warwickshire. Since its inception, Arrive Alive has funded thirteen lifesaving voluntary operated 999 vehicles and essential equipment, demonstrating remarkable success despite facing numerous challenges.

The Arrive Alive vehicles have attended over 1650 life threatening 999 calls between June 2024 and December 2024, highlighting the critical role these vehicles play in emergency response efforts. As the demand for lifesaving resources continues to grow, Debbie remains dedicated to ongoing fundraising initiatives to expand the charity's impact.

Each liveried vehicle, costing approximately £25,000, represents a lifeline to the communities served. The charity emphasises that the more vehicles they can get on the roads, the more lives can be saved, especially as demand on their current operational fleet increases.

“The journey of Arrive Alive has been one of hope and resilience. With each vehicle we fund, we are reminded of the lives we can touch and the communities we can support. As we continue our mission, we seek to bring more vehicles to the frontline, ensuring lifesaving assistance for those in need.” – Debbie Roscoe, Founder of Arrive Alive

Arrive Alive is solely funded by donations to enable lives to be saved within communities to find out more about Arrive Alive or to get involved visit www.arrivealiveresponse.co.uk