A new home for the New Year: Warwickshire homebuilder promotes winter move

Warwickshire home buyers wishing to put their best foot forward this new year are being encouraged to consider Barratt Homes’ Ashlawn Gardens development in Rugby when looking for a new home.

With the festive period wrapped up and many people making their 2025 plans, now is the perfect time to consider a move.

Barratt Homes is currently building a selection of four and five bedroom homes at Ashlawn Gardens suitable for a wide selection of buyers, with a select few ready to move into right away.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We understand many people want to make a positive change in the new year by finding their dream home, and we want to make this resolution come true.

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“With 2025 already upon us, I would encourage anyone interested to speak to our expert sales team without delay so they can start the new year in style with their brand-new Barratt home.”

Ashlawn Gardens is a fast-growing community where residents can enjoy green open spaces, whilst also benefiting from excellent commuter links. The quaint town of Dunchurch is on the doorstep and Rugby town centre is less than two miles away.

For further information on the properties available in the area, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8481. Alternatively, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Warwickshire.