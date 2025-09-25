“A rewarding couple of hours a week” Are you looking for something worth while to do in your community?

Volunteer Chris

The Friendship Project is a Warwickshire-wide charity that matches children and young people with volunteers, for friendship and fun. The child may be caring for a sick parent or be limited to where they can go on holiday because of a disabled sibling or other family member. For some children, even playing in the park or going to the cinema are a rare treat. Having some time out from often difficult home situations really does improve the child’s self-esteem and self-worth. Our volunteers report that they too enjoy spending time with their Younger Friend and making a difference to their life.

Volunteer Chris tells us about his role as a friend to a child in need of friendship due to the difficult circumstances he has grown up in. I first met Luke when he was 10 years old. I remember the impression of a quiet boy that really needed to be liked. He was sensitive, intuitive and in those early years would often give me pictures that he had drawn for me when I picked him up each week. He enjoyed physical activities, we played football and tag in the park, went swimming, cycling and walking. He also liked to talk and I would ensure that either during or around these activities we always had time for conversation.

I focused on being a friend and not a parent, but I would often steer our conversations towards what type of person he wanted to be and whether he had been heading towards or away from being that person in the past week. In his early teenage years, he would often skulk out of his home with his hood pulled over his face and grunt at my questions as we drove to our activity that week. But by the time we arrived at our destination and as we unloaded bikes from the car or set off on our walk he would open up, and our conversations would often be quite serious about his feelings, how he should react in some of the different situations that he was encountering.

I always enjoyed our conversations, although I often felt that he did not listen or rejected some of what I suggested. But then I would hear my words repeated back to me, often weeks later, or he would describe to me how he had changed his behaviour or tried something that I had suggested instead of just thumping someone.

Friendships have to finish on the younger friends 17th birthday. I always expected it to finish earlier than that - hanging around with a 60 year old man is not very cool for a teenage boy. Our friendship just seemed to get stronger and stronger and I will keep in contact with him.

I have a new young friend now. He is 7 years old and a very different character to Luke. I am both excited and nervous as I set out on this completely new adventure with my new friend.

If you would like to find out more about volunteering for the Friendship Project for Children then give us a call on 07516 527714