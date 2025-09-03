A sporting life with axial spondyloarthritis

A Rugby cricketer is reaching his half century this month. His recently published autobiography ‘Hitting AS for Six’ describes how he has achieved managing this whilst suffering from this under reported arthritic condition. Proceeds support the national charity National Axial Spondyloarthritis Society (NASS).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Written against the backdrop of his passion for the game of cricket, Charlie openly shares the many challenges associated in living with this invisible and debilitating illness, axial SpA. What began as a series of short stories written during Covid lockdown quickly snowballed into a journey of renewed personal discovery and development. His journey is one of hope, determination, resilience and touches especially on the importance of never giving up on your dreams.

In his colourful account of a life fighting axial SpA as a successful amateur cricketer, Charlie portrays the amazing world of amateur sport, and in particular cricket, whilst touching on very important issues such as living and playing sport with arthritis, friendships, coaching, mental health, and the impact that sport can have on your overall well-being and wider aspects of life. It is about opening up after many years of fighting with his own inner demons and struggling to play through a debilitating arthritic condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie recently captained the XL Forty Club West Midlands over 40’s to victory over Yorkshire North East to reach the forthcoming national finals against Wales and is looking forward to playing for Warwickshire and possibly England’s over 50s XL in 2026.

For more information on NASS, head to nass.co.uk

For more about Charlie, visit: charlierobards.com