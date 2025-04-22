A Wanda-ful fashion show

Ruth Ronnie a District Hub Member

The fantastic amount of £500 was raised to help the President's Charities, including Prostate Cancer.

There were clothes for many and varied occasions including formal wedding outfits. Wanda Fashions, Dunchurch were at the Railway Club on Hillmorton Road.

A grand audience of around 50 attended the successful charity fashion show on April 10th.

Eight ladies, including Kate Harris, a nervous model totally out of her comfort zone, modelled a selection of clothes for all ages, including a younger model and Joe Brown Fashions.

Afterwards ladies were tempted to buy clothes on the night and have been visiting the shop since.

The event was organised by the Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast.

Written by Kate Harris