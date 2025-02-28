Abseil down Coventry Cathedral and support your local hospice!

Calling all thrill-seekers and adventure enthusiasts! Get ready to take on the ultimate challenge by walking on the wild side down Coventry Cathedral.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join The Myton Hospices on Saturday 27th September and see Coventry from new heights as you walk down 90 feet of the city’s beautiful cathedral. There will be delicious food stalls, medals for every participant and a fabulous MC and performers to keep the atmosphere going all day. You can choose to set off in the morning or afternoon and Myton will do their best to accommodate your preference, but get in quick to choose your preferred time.

Natalie Walker, Events & Campaigns Manager at The Myton Hospices, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Abseil down Coventry Cathedral is always a day of fun, laughter and bravery as people face their fears to raise vital funds for The Myton Hospices. This year, we need to raise £11 million of the £14.3 million it costs to continue proving our services free of charge. Everyone who takes part in this year’s Abseil will help us ensure we can be there for more people when they need us most, now and in the future.”

The Myton Hospices - Abseil

Registration for this exciting event costs just £20, and you will be able to purchase a Myton t-shirt to wear whilst you abseil down the cathedral for just £6. Myton are hoping to raise £60,000 in sponsorship from this event, so they can help more people living with life-limiting illnesses, and their families, across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Please note to take part in this event you have to be over the age of 16 on the day and if you are under 18 you will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information or to sign up, please visit www.mytonhospice.org/Abseil