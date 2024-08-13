Action 21unveils its plans to support the community
These activities were revealed when long established local charity Action 21 held an open meeting on Wednesday 7 August for volunteers, customers, local councillors, and representatives of other charities.
Action 21 was set up by members of the Leamington and Warwick community in 1996 to put sustainable development into practice at a local level. It now runs a second-hand shop in south Leamington selling donated items to save them from landfill and the income raised is used to support the business and promote other local sustainability themed projects. An estimated 110 tonnes was saved from landfill in the financial year 2023/24.
The new chair of the trustees, Paul Harris, thanked all those who have contributed to the charity’s success and outlined future plans although uncertainty about the charity’s premises remain a very real concern. General Manager Louise Haycock, who replaced the late Martin Smith, paid tribute to the volunteers who work in the ReUseful Centre in Court Street and in the nearby workshop which refurbishes donated bikes for resale. She said “Action 21 has bucked the general trend of declining interest in volunteering but we are always keen to attract new volunteers. We can offer a broad range of activities enabling our volunteers to apply and develop their skills.”
Action 21 will once again have a stall at Ecofest in the Pump Rooms Gardens on Saturday 31 August.
