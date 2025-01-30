Action Menopause Warwickshire is collaborating with The Wellbeing Cabin to offer free ‘Caribbean Beach Experience’ relaxation treatments
Imagine being transported to a tranquil Caribbean beach, where the sun warms your skin, the sea breeze carries a soothing aroma, and your mind and body naturally unwind. Within The Wellbeing Cabin, eight evidence-based therapies combine to recreate this calming experience, leaving you deeply relaxed and rejuvenated.
These therapies include:
- Light Therapy
- Far Infrared Heat Therapy
- Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Therapy
- Aromatherapy
- Mindfulness Meditations
- Affirmations
- Visualizations
This powerful combination of therapies is designed to activate the relaxation response,the body's natural mechanism for restoring balance and wellbeing. When deeply relaxed, your body produces healing chemicals like endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine, helping to improve sleep, boost energy levels, and reduce feelings of stress and anxiety.
Whether you're navigating menopause, managing stress, or dealing with fatigue, depression, or anxiety, The Wellbeing Cabin can help you feel like the best version of yourself.
The Wellbeing Cabin is located at the Charlecote Pheasant Hotel, and free treatments will be available from Thursday to Saturday throughout February. While the sessions are free, we welcome donations to support Action Menopause Warwickshire, helping us continue our work in the community.
Treat yourself to a mini-holiday for your mind and body. Book your session at The Wellbeing Cabin today and experience the restorative power of relaxation.
For treatments contact: Alan Sharrock Tel: 07908 607379 www.thewellbeingcabin.com
For further information about Action Menopause Warwickshire see our website: www.actionmenopausewarwickshire.org.uk