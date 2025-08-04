Action-packed Lunt Roman Festival returns to ancient Coventry site this weekend

Families will be transported back nearly 2,000 years to Roman Coventry as the Lunt Roman Festival returns, complete with gladiatorial combat, a vibrant living history village and a fire-breathing twist inspired by ancient myth.

Taking place this Saturday and Sunday, the much-loved annual event will once again bring the Lunt Roman Fort to life, inviting visitors of all ages to explore the remarkable site and experience the sights, sounds and excitement of life in the Roman Empire.

This year’s “Year of the Dragon” theme sees the offspring of the legendary Bagradas Dragon – a fearsome serpent which is said to have terrorised Roman soldiers in North Africa – descend on the fort on a weekend packed with immersive historical experiences.

Guests will be able to watch gladiators as they entertain the masses, meet costumed characters in the living history village, try hands-on crafts and browse unique souvenirs in the bustling Roman marketplace.

Archery sessions will also be available alongside the hugely popular Family Battle, where children can don armour and take to the field, while quieter creative spaces, including the Palace of Sanctuary, will provide a sensory-friendly area for those who prefer a calmer experience.

The reconstructed Roman site in Baginton is believed to have been built during the Boudican rebellion in AD 60.

It features Britain’s only known gyrus – a circular training arena for cavalry – and offers a rare glimpse into military life during the Roman occupation of Britain.

Lisa Ford, Head of Learning and Engagement at CV Life, which operates the Lunt Roman Fort alongside other attractions such as Herbert Art Gallery & Museum, Coventry Transport Museum and The Wave, said: “This is one of our biggest events of the year and a real highlight of Coventry’s summer calendar.

“The Lunt Roman Fort is a truly unique historic site, and the festival is an incredible way for families to experience its story – from gladiators and merchants to this year’s exciting dragon twist. We can’t wait to welcome visitors to step back in time and join the fun.”

The Lunt Roman Festival runs from 10am to 4pm on August 9 and 10 with discounts available for Go CV card holders.

Local food vendors will be serving refreshments across the day, or visitors can bring a picnic and enjoy the historic surroundings. Booking is strongly advised as the event is expected to sell out.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.luntromanfort.org/events

The Lunt Roman Festival is one of many history-inspired family-friendly events taking place across Coventry and Warwickshire this summer, with destination management organisation Shakespeare’s England helping to shine a spotlight on the area’s attractions and inspire more visitors to explore the range of high-quality experiences on offer during the school holidays.

Visit www.shakespeares-england.co.uk/whats-on to find out more.