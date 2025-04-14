adi Group recognised for its fundraising efforts, receiving 100 Heroes Award for the third year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity recognised the continued support of adi Group with a third 100 Heroes Award.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multidisciplinary engineering firm adi Group attended the Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity's 100 Heroes Annual Awards at the Birmingham Library on Sunday 9th March.

The business received a 100 Heroes Award for the third year in a row, a testament to the power of its team’s collective efforts and the impact of every fundraiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is an annual celebration hosted by the charity to recognise its top fundraisers and supporters. It celebrates individuals, schools, community fundraisers, corporate supporters, trusts, foundations and major donors who have made significant contributions to the hospital. Collectively, the 100 Heroes raised a phenomenal £2.5 million for the hospital.

Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity recognised the continued support of adi Group with a third 100 Heroes Award.

Attending the event were Founder and Chairman Alan Lusty and several team members, including adi Intelligent Buildings Managing Director, David Barnes, who recently tackled an incredible fundraising challenge for the hospital, taking on Mount Kilimanjaro and raising over £15,000.

Business Systems Director, Suzanne Burton, who heads up the firm’s responsible business strategy, said: “It was an honour to be invited to attend the awards and to be recognised for the third time.

"It was a truly heartwarming event, where attendees got to hear first-hand about the exceptional impact the charity has on so many lives. Volunteers also got to share their unique stories and what inspires them to help out, really showing how each contribution makes a real difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm is a long-standing partner of the charity, having selected it as its charity of the year for three consecutive years.

Through an annual calendar of fundraising events and one-off volunteering efforts, adi makes significant contributions, having raised £62,000 in 2024 alone and over £150,000 since the start of its partnership.

The team has so far supported the hospital with electrical remedial works, garden clearing, varnishing and planting in the courtyard, buying and delivering Christmas presents to children in care, as well as purchasing a sensory pod the hospital had on hire - an essential piece of equipment for the children visiting the hospital.

adi has participated in activities like the annual football tournament and dragon boat race, and used its Management Awayday and an annual raffle to raise funds in support of the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder Alan Lusty said: “The work the charity does is nothing short of extraordinary, and they deserve even more support from local businesses. We are grateful to our staff, who have shown incredible enthusiasm and creativity in embracing fundraising efforts.

"Each event and activity has played a part in making a positive impact on the lives of young patients and their families, and we couldn’t be prouder of all the employees who helped out and contributed to this milestone.”