Adoption Focus announces partnership with The Good Travel Agent

By Robert Mitchell
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2024, 13:51 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 17:07 GMT
Midlands-based adoption agency Family Society - Adoption Focus has announced a new partnership with The Good Travel Agent

The Good Travel Agent can book all your travel arrangements from a weekend break to that dream holiday, all at the same prices you would get if you went directly to the big suppliers. The big difference for Adoption Focus is that if you book via the website or phone quote “Adoption Focus” they get a donation from the commission at no cost to you.

The Good Travel Agent was co-founded by Jake Cullum-Hollins, who decided to make the agency his charity partner after adopting his two boys through Adoption Focus.

Jake said:

Adoption Focus is the leading voluntary adoption agency in the Midlands
Adoption Focus is the leading voluntary adoption agency in the Midlands

“We absolutely loved the work that Adoption Focus did when we adopted our two boys. We decided to partner with them to help them to continue their amazing work. So, every time you book a trip with us, we will make a donation to Adoption Focus”

You can hear more from Jake in this great video.

To support Adoption Focus through The Good Travel Agent please visit: www.thegoodtravelagent.co.uk/adoption-focus

