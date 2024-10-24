Affordable housing event to help rural communities build more homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rural housing training day, provided by Warwickshire Rural Housing Association (WRHA) and WRCC, has helped district and parish councillors and council officers from across Warwickshire understand more about the rural housing enabling and development process.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We know there’s a shortage of housing, especially affordable housing, across the county. But rural communities often face extra challenges to get much-needed affordable homes built. And, it’s not just about quantity. For rural communities to flourish, homes need to be high-quality, efficient and affordable.

The event, held in early October, was designed to provide insight and inspiration to help councillors and officers recognise the importance of supporting new affordable rural homes and learn about some of these challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group were shown two rural schemes in the Stratford-on-Avon villages of Broom and Claverdon. Both schemes already have a successful first phase of affordable homes, and WRHA are due to start a second phase of homes in each village in early in 2025, providing a total of 19 new homes.

Affordable rural homes in Broom, Warwickshire

As well as scheme visits, there were also presentations from WRHA, WRCC and Stratford-on-Avon District Council. These explained more about identifying local housing need and development sites, delivering affordable and efficient homes, ensuring the homes are for local people, and housing management.

The main take aways from the day were: although there are challenges in building affordable rural homes, with the right partners these can be overcome; the importance of involving the local community throughout; and that the affordable homes WRHA provide are for local people, in perpetuity.

Councillor Liz Coles, Housing and Customer Services Portfolio Holder at Stratford-on-Avon District Council found the event useful: “It was fantastic to see the two finished schemes in Broom and Claverdon and to hear about the plans for the 19 new affordable homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The event highlighted just what can be achieved for a community through genuine partnerships that put our residents first. I’m looking forward to seeing the new homes develop and ensuring more local households can stay in the communities they live or work in.”

Councillor David Roache, Chair of Tysoe Parish Council said: “As a parish council we may only look at the possibility of building affordable homes every 15 to 20 years, if at all. It’s a complex process to navigate, so it’s been really interesting to see two different sites today and hear about the challenges in making the homes a reality. It’s also been helpful to discuss the process with other councillors, council officers and WRHA.”

And Christine Seaton, from Homes England, said: “It was an excellent event, showcasing the quality of rural housing that can be delivered by working in partnership with key stakeholders and the local community.

“The site visits were very interesting with lots of detailed information. And the presentations showed how important it is to understand local needs and planning requirements, have a supportive Council, and involve the community to deliver successful affordable housing schemes."