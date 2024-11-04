Afternoon tea event with award-winning artist George Butler raises £2,800 for Ukrainian aid organisations

An afternoon tea event held on Sunday, 3 November, at Whittle’s Restaurant at Audley Binswood saw award-winning artist George Butler captivate attendees with his first-hand experiences of life amidst the war in Ukraine.

Hosted by the Leamington Spa Soroptimists, the event raised an impressive £2,800 for two organisations dedicated to supporting Ukrainian communities: Medics to Medics and Hand in Hand.

Through his drawings, George Butler—author of Ukraine: Remember Also Me—has redefined the role of the Artist Reporter. His intimate illustrations, crafted on-site with pen, ink, and watercolour, offer a unique lens into conflict zones and humanitarian crises worldwide. At the event, George shared stories behind his artwork, portraying the resilience and humanity of those affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Funds raised from the event will be used to support both Medics to Medics and Hand in Hand. Medics to Medics was founded on the day the war began, as a response to the urgent need for medical supplies in Ukraine. Kate, who leads the group, has since made 23 trips to Ukraine to deliver supplies requested directly by surgeons and medics on the front lines and in rehabilitation hospitals. “Everything we take over is purchased from raised funds, specific to the requests of the medics and surgeons we support,” says Kate, who remains in direct contact with those in need. “The injuries I’m shown by my Ukrainian counterparts are so horrific that sometimes I need them to orientate me. Knowing we’re providing exactly what they need to continue their work is essential.”

Helen Aris and Catherine Williamson

Hand in Hand, which supports Ukrainian refugees in Warwickshire, provides practical and social support, including regular meet-ups, English lessons, workshops, and recently established programs to help refugees transition to independent accommodation and a Saturday group for women and children.

This latest fundraising success brings the Leamington Spa Soroptimists’ total funds raised to nearly £17,000 since their inception in July last year. President Catherine Williamson reflected on the collective drive behind the event: “Attending the event reminded me of the deeper purpose behind what we do. We’re not just selling raffle tickets or ticking off agendas; we’re spreading hope, reaching lives, and sparking change. Listening to George’s retelling of ordinary lives under extraordinary circumstances, and Kate’s accounts of her trips to Ukraine, emboldened that message. There’s a reason such incredible, powerful women gather together—it’s a calling. We all feel that pull to be part of something greater than ourselves.”

Helen Aris from Hand in Hand shared her appreciation: “The funds raised will help us continue to support Ukrainian refugees in Warwickshire as they rebuild their lives here, in a new home but with their hearts still in Ukraine. The Leamington Spa Soroptimists’ support is truly inspiring.”

This event is part of the Soroptimists’ ongoing efforts to raise funds for those in need. As Catherine put it, George Butler’s moving artwork provided a glimpse into the strength of everyday people and their unwavering resilience. “George’s humility and craftsmanship brought these stories to life with such poignancy—his drawings capture the spirit of humanity and the realities of war, offering us a visual narrative that is both inspiring and humbling,” she added.

George Butler signs copies of his latest book for attendees

For more information about the organisations supported, please visit Medics to Medics and Hand in Hand. To learn more about the ongoing work of the Leamington Spa Soroptimists, visit their website: www.leamingtonsoroptimists.co.uk