Age UK calls for early dementia diagnosis during Dementia Action Week 2025

Dementia Action Week, running from 19–25 May 2025, aims to raise awareness about dementia and the importance of early diagnosis. In Coventry and Warwickshire, approximately 11,700 individuals are living with dementia — yet only about 56% have a formal diagnosis.

An early diagnosis can unlock access to vital support and services that improve quality of life for both individuals and their families.

If you or someone you care about is experiencing memory problems, confusion, or changes in behaviour, we urge you to speak to a GP. Early diagnosis helps with better management of the condition, allows people to plan for the future, and provides opportunities to access specialist support.

How Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire Can Help:

Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire

We offer a range of services to support those living with dementia:

· Dementia Day Opportunities (DDO): These are welcoming, supportive centres where individuals with dementia can engage in a variety of activities, enjoy companionship, and maintain independence. They also offer much-needed respite for carers. Our DDO centres are located across Warwickshire, including in locations in North and South Warwickshire, Rugby and Nuneaton and Bedworth.

· Maintenance Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (MCST): MCST is an evidence-based programme for people with mild to moderate dementia, focusing on parts of the brain which are not used day to day. This is done by encouraging new thoughts, communication and word finding – using the imagination when the memory is not accessible. Research shows MCST can help improve quality of life and cognitive functioning. This course is free to those with a dementia diagnosis, currently operating in Coventry and Rugby.

· Support for Carers: We understand the challenges carers face. We offer befriending, counselling, information and advice, and practical help to ensure carers also feel supported. This includes respite opportunities through our day centres and home support, guidance navigating health and social care services and signposting or even just having someone to talk to, a listening ear, can make a big difference.

"Early diagnosis is crucial in managing dementia effectively. It opens doors to support and resources that can significantly improve quality of life," said Reece McLarnon, Director of Services at Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire.

Contact Us

If you’d like to learn more or access support, please contact Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire:

Phone: 02476 231999