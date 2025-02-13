Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire launches “Leave It Local” initiative – empowering the community to leave a legacy for local older people

Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire announces its new initiative encouraging local residents to consider leaving a gift in their will to support older people across the region. The campaign aims to empower individuals to make a lasting impact on the lives of older people in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Legacy gifts play a meaningful role in sustaining the charity’s services, such as Information & Advice, Befriending and Counselling. By leaving a gift in your will, you’re helping fund essential services that combat loneliness and isolation, provide financial guidance, and improve later life with dignity and independence.

Scott Collins, Marketing Officer at Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire, explains, “We understand that planning your will can be a challenging task, but leaving a legacy guarantees that our services continue to operate, with every penny of your gift staying right here in Coventry and Warwickshire. We believe the Leave It Local initiative offers a unique opportunity for people to think beyond their own lifetime, making a lasting difference for future generations of older people,”

As part of this initiative, Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire is excited to remind the community that Free Wills Month is coming up in March 2025. During this month, you can have a simple will written or amended free of charge through participating solicitors.

For more information on leaving a legacy please visit Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire | Leave a legacy or call 02476 231999