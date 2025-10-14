Age UK helping older people in Coventry & Warwickshire to stay warm and well this winter

Older person being able to turn their heating on

Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire will be delivering the Warm Homes Programme to support older people in the local area who struggle during the winter months, helping to mitigate the effects of fuel poverty and cold-related ill health.

The programme, generously funded by Octopus Energy will focus on supporting older people who have energy-inefficient housing and/ or who are on a low income. The charity will be providing a Benefit Entitlement Check service to see whether there is any financial help that older people are entitled to that they may be missing out on.

The service consists of:

- One-to-one sessions with older people to help increase their income by making sure they are receiving all the benefits they're entitled to

- Providing support through the benefits application process

Over the years, the Warm Homes Programme has delivered more than 296,000 benefit checks across the UK, supporting more than 182,600 older people and identifying unclaimed benefits totalling nearly £541 million, averaging around £3,200 per person per annum.

Deborah Sheriff, Service Manager at Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire said: “Winter is a really difficult time for many older people, and the Warm Homes Programme can be vital in helping those in our local area to stay warm and healthy throughout the colder months. Lots of people are unaware of additional benefits they could be receiving, so please do get in touch with us if you think you could be eligible or if you’d like to find out more”

To learn more about the Warm Homes Programme and to see if you are eligible for a Benefit Entitlement Check, please visit www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/our-services/information-and-advice or call 02476 23199.