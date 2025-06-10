Age UK marks Volunteers’ Week with personal letters and leadership visits

In the image, from left to right: Sylvia (volunteer), Reece McLarnon (Director of Services), Jayne (volunteer), Ron (volunteer)

Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire proudly marked Volunteers’ Week 2025 by recognising and celebrating the incredible efforts of its volunteers across the region.

During the week, Mark Harris, Chair of Trustees, wrote personally to every volunteer to thank them for their continued dedication and compassion. Mark says, “Whether you’re offering support and advice, working in our shops, making calls, or simply lending a helping hand, the impact of what you do is both direct and lasting. It’s important work, and we couldn’t do it without you.”

As part of the celebrations, senior leaders visited all of the charity’s shops, where they personally thanked volunteers and handed out goodie bags as a small token of appreciation. The organisation also released a series of short videos featuring staff members who began their journey with Age UK as volunteers, which can be found on the charity’s social media channels.

Interested in Volunteering? Even though Volunteers’ Week has ended, the opportunity to get involved is always open. Whether you can offer a few hours a week or more, your time can make a real difference to older people in our community. See current volunteer roles: www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/get-involved/volunteer/

