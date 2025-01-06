Age UK urges action as Winter Fuel rationing threatens health of older people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first full blast of winter will bring the Government’s decision to severely ration the Winter Fuel Payment into sharp relief for millions of older people.

Throughout the autumn Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire was contacted by many pensioners who were already worrying about what to do when this moment arrived, having resolved to use their central heating as little as possible in an effort to stay on top of their bills.

Now with temperatures plummeting and snow reportedly on the way, we urge older people to do everything they can to stay warm, even if that means risking spending more on their heating than they feel they can afford. The energy companies are under an obligation to help if you are struggling and there may be support available from your local council too. Better that than to jeopardise your health by becoming chronically cold – a red flag in later life, especially if you are living with serious long term health problems.

We encourage any older person who is concerned to contact Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire via our advice line or our website, to see if you are eligible for additional financial support. We would also urge everyone to reach out to the older people in their lives to check they have what they need during the bad weather.

If you are concerned about an older friend or relative, or you are an older person who is worried about paying for food or energy bills, please get in touch with Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire because help may well be available. We are urging any older person living on a low income or struggling with their bills to contact Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire’s free Information and Advice line on 02476 231999 or email [email protected] to check they’re receiving all the financial support available.