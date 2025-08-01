Age UK warns 240,000 older people in West Midlands risk digital exclusion

Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire is concerned that a ‘digital first’ approach will see older people struggling to manage their own finances and healthcare as they age.

New analysis for Age UK has found that 240,000 older people in the West Midlands (21%) have limited use of the internet—using it less than once a month or not at all. Common reasons for not going online include poor IT skills (36%), lack of trust in the internet (23%) and having no reason to do so (25%).

This week, the Age UK network delivered a 173,949 strong petition to No 10 Downing Street, calling on the Government to ensure there is an enforceable, ‘clear guarantee’ to offline alternatives to all public services, including NHS and council services, which can include in person options and assisted digital access.

Michael Garrett, Chief Executive at Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire said:

“It’s clear that technology is set to transform many aspects of our lives for the better over the next decade, including the delivery of healthcare and how we interact with the NHS.

"We must also ensure that no one is left behind, including the many millions of older people who are not online and who often want and need to use more traditional means of communication, such as telephone and face to face.“