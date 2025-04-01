Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Across the West Midlands, 33% equivalent to 360,000 older individuals, feel less financially secure that a year ago, says Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire. 40% equivalent to 430,000 of pensioners in the West Midlands have cut back on heating or powering their home. In a new report, Age UK warns groups of pensioners are ‘still’ struggling with the cost of living, with the situation worse than last year.

New Age UK research revealed that the West Midlands, 33% equivalent 360,000 older individuals said that they felt less financially secure heading into 2025 compared to when 2024 began.

In the new report, Back to cutbacks: How older people are managing the cost of living in a time of rising energy prices, the charity warns the situation is worse than last year for all pensioners, particularly for some sub-groups including older people with a disability, older renters and those on low-to-modest incomes. Other struggling groups include older women, people living alone and older carers.

Representative polling of people aged 66+ or above participants told Age UK that their cost-of-living worries are far from over.

Older person deciding whether they can afford to turn their heating on.

• 40% of pensioners from the West Midlands - equivalent to 430,000 older people - cut back on heating or powering their home.

• 58% of pensioners from the West Midlands who cut back on heating or powering their homes - equivalent to 630,000 - would rather turn off their heating than get into debt.

The figures highlight the impact of rising energy costs, especially after the loss of the Winter Fuel Payment for many on low and modest incomes, including those with health conditions. The charity is hugely concerned by these findings, as it confirms what services are picking up locally - that older people prefer to ration their energy consumption rather than go into debt with their energy supplier.

The Government’s proposals to expand the Warm Home Discount scheme in winter 2025/26 are welcome. Electricity bill discounts of £150 could support an extra 2.7 million households (of all ages ).[iii] However, future energy price rises – including the £111 average rise in April 2025 – mean that a £150 discount will leave few people better off. As welcome as it is, the charity believes this additional support will not be enough to make a meaningful difference to the warmth and safety of many people’s homes and that a more effective long-term solution is needed to help older people struggling to stay warm at home.

Michael Garrett, Chief Executive, at Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire said:

“The remorseless upward trend in our energy bills has been a nightmare for many pensioners in recent years, particularly if they are on low-to-modest incomes, living with a disability or health condition, or in poorly insulated homes that are expensive to heat.”

“The fact that their energy costs are so much higher today than they were in the past has really spooked older people and you can see why: if you are living on a tight fixed income there’s simply not the flex to keep paying more. It’s true that the triple lock is helping but the research demonstrates that it’s not enough on its own, some additional effective policy interventions are required.”

Contact Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire [email protected] and/or 02476 231999.