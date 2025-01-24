Ageing Well Bedworth: New free Arts & Crafts workshops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire-based company Arts Uplift is delighted to announce the latest initiative of Ageing Well, a creative programme for people aged 65+ designed to promote health and wellbeing, with a focus on dementia-friendliness.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting in February, these weekly workshops are a chance to try out a variety of enjoyable arts and craft activities in a sociable and supportive environment, led by artist Aish Kallapiran. These will include canvas painting with acrylics; marbling and colour blending; printing; glass painting and staining and card making. There is a ‘pay what you can’ charge. There will also be plenty of time for tea and a chat.

“I haven’t seen my mother so engaged or animated in ages - it was lovely to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The course has been a life saver for me.” Previous participants

Participants enjoying the arts and crafts session

Dates: Wednesdays from 5th February 2025

Time: 10.30 am – 12 noon

Place: Old Meeting United Reformed Church, Leicester Street, Bedworth CV12 8JR

Jenny Davis Executive Director of Arts Uplift says: “There is so much evidence to show that the arts are important in helping people - including those with dementia - to live happy and fulfilled lives. These accessible workshops are a chance to learn new skills or reignite old ones, free your imagination, keep your mind active and spend time with others in a friendly environment.”

Participants enjoying the arts and crafts session

Funded by the Nuneaton & Bedworth United to Achieve fund and Postcode Local Trust

Is it for you?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suitable for anyone over 65 as well as people living with Dementia, Parkinson’s or other disabilities.

Carers are welcome. No previous arts or crafts experience is necessary – come and try something new!

Booking is essential as places are limited. Please contact: www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well/

Email: [email protected] or Call: Beth 01926 504212

Further information Please visit: www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well/