Ageing Well Bedworth: New free Arts & Crafts workshops
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Starting in February, these weekly workshops are a chance to try out a variety of enjoyable arts and craft activities in a sociable and supportive environment, led by artist Aish Kallapiran. These will include canvas painting with acrylics; marbling and colour blending; printing; glass painting and staining and card making. There is a ‘pay what you can’ charge. There will also be plenty of time for tea and a chat.
“I haven’t seen my mother so engaged or animated in ages - it was lovely to see.”
“The course has been a life saver for me.” Previous participants
Dates: Wednesdays from 5th February 2025
Time: 10.30 am – 12 noon
Place: Old Meeting United Reformed Church, Leicester Street, Bedworth CV12 8JR
Jenny Davis Executive Director of Arts Uplift says: “There is so much evidence to show that the arts are important in helping people - including those with dementia - to live happy and fulfilled lives. These accessible workshops are a chance to learn new skills or reignite old ones, free your imagination, keep your mind active and spend time with others in a friendly environment.”
Funded by the Nuneaton & Bedworth United to Achieve fund and Postcode Local Trust
Is it for you?
Suitable for anyone over 65 as well as people living with Dementia, Parkinson’s or other disabilities.
Carers are welcome. No previous arts or crafts experience is necessary – come and try something new!
Booking is essential as places are limited. Please contact: www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well/
Email: [email protected] or Call: Beth 01926 504212
Further information Please visit: www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well/