Ahmadiyya Muslim Community condemns Manchester Synagogue terror attack and urges interfaith solidarity

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK expressed its profound shock and condemnation following the horrific terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, in which two people were killed and four injured. The fact that the attack took place on Yom Kippur – the holiest day of the Jewish year – makes this atrocity all the more devastating.

Mr Rafiq Hayat, National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, said: “We are heartbroken at this evil act of terror and stand in full solidarity with the Jewish community, and all those affected. An attack on a synagogue, a church, or a mosque is an attack on the very conscience of our society. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones and with the Jewish community as a whole.

“We condemn this barbaric act in the strongest possible terms. There can be no justification for such hatred and violence. It is incumbent upon all people of faith and goodwill to unite in the face of such evil.”

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community welcomed the swift action by the police and calls on political leaders, faith leaders, and wider society to urgently strengthen efforts to root out extremism and hatred and to build communities where people of all backgrounds can live in peace and security. It also calls on the government to ensure robust protection of all places of worship and for all those responsible for this atrocity to face the full force of the law.