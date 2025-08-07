Air Ambulance crew receive Warwickshire Changemakers 2025 award for lifesaving care

Two dedicated members of The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS) charity have been named Warwickshire Changemakers 2025 for their outstanding contribution to patient care and clinical leadership in the county.

Medical Director Dr Matt Wyse and Critical Care Paramedic Paul Mullins - both long-serving members of the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) - were honoured for their remarkable service and commitment.

Matt leads the charity’s clinical strategy and governance while continuing to fly regular shifts treating critically ill patients, and Paul delivers advanced pre-hospital care at the scene, bringing decades of experience to emergencies across the region.

The prestigious award, presented annually by the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, celebrates individuals whose compassion, leadership, and service have made a lasting impact in the community. Through their work with the charity, Matt and Paul have made a lasting difference to countless lives in Warwickshire - bringing critical care directly to those in urgent need and supporting families during difficult moments.

The awards were presented on Tuesday 5 August at St Mary’s Collegiate Church in Warwick, followed by a celebratory procession through the town and a garden party at Warwick Castle attended by fellow changemakers and their families.

Speaking about the recognition, Dr Matt Wyse said: “It was a special afternoon, and I am very grateful to have received the award and, alongside Paul, to have represented TAAS in that forum.

This is the first iteration of these awards – I hope they will continue, and I hope we can see TAAS represented in future, not just from operations but from within the wider TAAS community.”

Every day of the year, The Air Ambulance Service’s critical care paramedics and trauma doctors deliver lifesaving care within minutes to those in greatest need and provide the very best chance of survival and recovery. The charity receives no government funding and relies entirely on donations to raise the funds needed for each rescue mission.