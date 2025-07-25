Air conditioning sales soar as UK swelters through third heatwave of 2025
Custom Heat reported that June 2025 was the biggest month for air conditioning sales in the heating engineers and plumbing company's history, with demand continuing to surge through July. The firm says sales are already up 55% compared to the same period last year, despite only being halfway through the month.
"We've never experienced anything like this level of interest in air conditioning systems," said Lincoln Smith, managing director at Custom Heat. "The demand has been absolutely extraordinary. We're working around the clock to ensure we can satisfy customer requirements."
The surge comes as the UK faced its third heatwave of 2025, following the warmest and sunniest spring on record. England experienced its warmest June since records began in 1884, with temperatures reaching 35.8°C in Kent on 1 July.
Mr Smith explained that the widespread nature of the heatwave drove unprecedented sales across all regions. "We're seeing interest from customers who previously considered air conditioning unnecessary in the UK climate," he said. "People are recognising that extreme weather events like this are becoming more frequent, and they're investing in solutions that will keep their homes comfortable."
The company has had to scale up operations significantly to meet demand, with Mr Smith noting a "fundamental change in how people think about climate control in their homes."
While summer cooling drives immediate sales, Mr Smith pointed out that modern systems offer year-round benefits. "These systems provide excellent air filtration, which is particularly beneficial for hay fever sufferers during pollen season," he explained. "They also offer efficient heating capabilities during winter months, making them a complete climate solution."
Industry research has previously identified the UK's relatively low levels of domestic air conditioning use compared to other countries, suggesting significant scope for market growth as temperatures rise due to climate change.