Aldi calls on A-level students in Warwickshire to consider a supermarket career

As students across Warwickshire receive their exam results today, Aldi is calling on young people to consider a career in retail, with hundreds of apprenticeship roles available.

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket is currently looking to recruit for more than 350 apprentices, with opportunities in stores across Warwickshire.

The programme gives young people the chance to earn while they learn, with Store Apprentices paid £8.64 per hour in year one, rising to £12.11 per hour in year three.

Successful applicants on the programme will have the chance to gain industry-recognised qualifications and will be eligible for a number of additional benefits, including a range of high-street shopping discounts, a bike to work scheme, 28 days’ paid holiday (including bank holidays) and a mortgage advice option where colleagues can seek free mortgage advice and access mortgage education materials.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “Not every young person will want to follow the same path after school and there are plenty of ways to build a successful career.

“Our apprentices get real experience, real pay, and the chance to build a real future from day one, and we’ve got a whole host of opportunities available for those who are ambitious, driven and ready to learn.

“We’d encourage anyone deciding on their next step this week to consider a career with us and get in touch if you’re ready for the challenge.”

Aldi remains committed to being the highest-paying supermarket in the sector and recently announced that itis set to become the first supermarket to pay all store assistants at least £13.00 an hour, effective from 1st September 2025.

Any students applying for a Store Apprentice role now will also benefit from higher pay rates from September if successful, starting from £8.81 / £9.05 per hour in their first year.

Aldi was also named the Employer of the Year at The Grocer Gold Awards – where it was recognised for its competitive pay, investment in training and its focus on diversity and inclusion.

It comes as the supermarket, which currently has more than 1,050 stores across the UK, announced plans earlier this year to create 1,600 new store jobs throughout 2025.

The retailer plans to open an average of one new store a week between now and the end of the year, with new stores in Fulham Broadway in London and Eastbourne in East Sussex among the next to open in the coming weeks.

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can visit aldirecruitment.co.uk