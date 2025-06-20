Aldi colleague in Nuneaton celebrates 20 years at the supermarket

By Emily OBrien
Contributor
Published 20th Jun 2025, 14:39 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 15:36 BST
An Aldi colleague in Nuneaton is celebrating their work anniversary after 20 years at the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket.

Karen Walsh, a Store Assistant at the Nuneaton store, first joined the supermarket in 2005 after previously working at a hosiery company.

Most Popular

Speaking of her time at Aldi, Karen commented: “The best thing about working for Aldi is the people. It is like having an additional family. I enjoy meeting all the customers and getting to know them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As for a Specialbuy that gets her running to the middle aisle, Karen said: “As I have five grandchildren, I always look forward to the baby event.”

Karen Walsh is celebrating 20 years at Aldi.placeholder image
Karen Walsh is celebrating 20 years at Aldi.

Marius Manolescu, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.

“Karen is no exception, and her commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of her achievements in the coming years.”

Related topics:Aldi
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice