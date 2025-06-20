Aldi colleague in Nuneaton celebrates 20 years at the supermarket
Karen Walsh, a Store Assistant at the Nuneaton store, first joined the supermarket in 2005 after previously working at a hosiery company.
Speaking of her time at Aldi, Karen commented: “The best thing about working for Aldi is the people. It is like having an additional family. I enjoy meeting all the customers and getting to know them.”
As for a Specialbuy that gets her running to the middle aisle, Karen said: “As I have five grandchildren, I always look forward to the baby event.”
Marius Manolescu, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.
“Karen is no exception, and her commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of her achievements in the coming years.”