Aldi colleague in Warwickshire celebrates 20 years at the supermarket
Mohammed Ali, an Assistant Store Manager at the Bedworth store, first joined the supermarket in 2005 straight from education, spending his entire career with Aldi.
After joining as a Store Assistant initially, Mohammed has worked at several Aldi stores and has been promoted to Deputy and then Assistant Store Manager during his time with the retailer.
Mohammed is an integral part of Aldi’s Bedworth team and has gone above and beyond in his role over the years, including taking part in Aldi’s football tournament to raise money for the supermarket’s dedicated charity Teenage Cancer Trust, showing his commitment to giving back to the community.
Speaking of his time at Aldi, Mohammed commented: “The progression opportunities provided by Aldi have been fantastic. I’ve got a great work-life balance, which has really helped with childcare.”
As for a Specialbuy that gets him running to the middle aisle, Mohammed said: “I enjoy all the Specialbuys, but I especially like all the extra food products that appear in the middle aisle – it’s always exciting to see what comes in.”
Marius Manolescu, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.
“Mohammed is no exception, and his commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of his achievements in the coming years.”