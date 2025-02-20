Aldi colleague in Warwickshire celebrates 20 years at the supermarket

An Aldi colleague in Bedworth is celebrating their work anniversary after 20 years at the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Ali, an Assistant Store Manager at the Bedworth store, first joined the supermarket in 2005 straight from education, spending his entire career with Aldi.

After joining as a Store Assistant initially, Mohammed has worked at several Aldi stores and has been promoted to Deputy and then Assistant Store Manager during his time with the retailer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammed is an integral part of Aldi’s Bedworth team and has gone above and beyond in his role over the years, including taking part in Aldi’s football tournament to raise money for the supermarket’s dedicated charity Teenage Cancer Trust, showing his commitment to giving back to the community.

Aldi colleague in Warwickshire celebrates 20 years with the supermarket

Speaking of his time at Aldi, Mohammed commented: “The progression opportunities provided by Aldi have been fantastic. I’ve got a great work-life balance, which has really helped with childcare.”

As for a Specialbuy that gets him running to the middle aisle, Mohammed said: “I enjoy all the Specialbuys, but I especially like all the extra food products that appear in the middle aisle – it’s always exciting to see what comes in.”

Marius Manolescu, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.

“Mohammed is no exception, and his commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of his achievements in the coming years.”