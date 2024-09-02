Aldi colleague in Warwickshire raises £1,000 in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Aldi colleague in Warwickshire has raised more than £1,000 for charity after taking on a series of walking challenges.

Tom Christian, a National Supply Chain Assistant based at Aldi’s Atherstone Head Office, first started his fundraising efforts last November to raise money for the supermarket’s official charity, Teenage Cancer Trust.

He began by walking 145 miles in just 10 days, travelling from Atherstone to London along Britain’s canals towards the end of last year.

This summer, he challenged himself to walk the 130-mile distance between Aldi’s Swindon depot and its Head Office in Atherstone.

Tom has also been joined by over 30 Aldi colleagues from up and down the country on his challenge this summer after he encouraged them to get involved by walking as many miles as possible to raise further funds.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are extremely proud of our colleagues, like Tom and his team, who continue to go above and beyond to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

“The charity provides invaluable support for young people aged 13-24 across the UK and we will continue to do everything we can to help them make a difference across their services.”

Tom Christian, National Supply Chain Assistant, added: “All of my walking challenges have been tough at times, but it is all worth it to raise such vital funds for Teenage Cancer Trust.

“I’m grateful to my colleagues for also getting involved and hope that our walkathon inspires others to challenge themselves in aid of good causes like this.”

Since Aldi first partnered with Teenage Cancer Trust in 2017, the supermarket has raised £10 million in support of the charity, extending its goal earlier this year to now raise £15 million by 2027.