Aldi colleague runs 275 miles in just nine days to raise funds for teenage cancer

Ben Stafford, Supply Chain Assistant at Aldi UK

An Aldi colleague in Warwickshire has raised more than £2,400 for charity after attempting to run the distance between Aldi’s Global and UK Headquarters in just 10 days. Benjamin Stafford, a Supply Chain Assistant based in Aldi’s Atherstone Head Office, set off from Aldi’s Global Headquarters in Mulheim on Saturday 10th May, running through Germany and the Netherlands, Essex and Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately, after nine days and 442km (275 miles), Ben had to cut his challenge just 33km short due to risk of injury.

The 27-year-old completed a solo 442km (275 mile) challenge to raise vital funds for the supermarket’s longstanding charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, through a combination of in-person and online fundraising, Ben has raised more than £2,400 for Teenage Cancer Trust, the equivalent of more than £5 per kilometre (nearly £9 per mile).

Donations to Ben’s fundraising efforts can still be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/benruns475?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=FM

Ben Stafford, Supply Chain Assistant at Aldi UK, said: “Whilst I am disappointed I did not complete the challenge I originally set out to do, I am proud of what I achieved by myself. I overcame many challenges; logistically, physically and mentally and I found incredible resilience within myself.

“I took on this challenge because I wanted to see what I could really achieve, get out of my comfort zone and raise as much money as I could for a great cause. I would like to say thank you to all those who have donated and personally messaged me along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope I have inspired somebody else to do something that scares them, in my opinion, it is the greatest form of personal development. As soon as I have recovered, I intend to run the final 33km in one day and then I will move on to my next challenge. Just remember; if you believe you can, you are halfway there - and smile, or you are doing it wrong.”

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re extremely proud of Ben for his incredible achievement which has helped raise life-changing funds for our charity partner."

“Teenage Cancer Trust provides invaluable care and guidance to young people, and Ben’s fundraising efforts will go towards supporting the vital work that they do.”

Aldi has partnered with Teenage Cancer Trust since 2017, raising more than £11 million through various fundraising efforts. The supermarket aims to raise £15 million by 2027.