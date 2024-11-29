Aldi gives shoppers in Warwickshire chance to win Christmas shop with Big Advent Giveaway

This December, Aldi is spreading festive cheer with the launch of its Big Advent Giveaway.

Every day from Sunday 1st December, shoppers in Warwickshire will have the chance to win back the cost of their Christmas shopping.

To participate, customers simply need to submit a copy of their receipt and, each day until Christmas Eve, one lucky shopper will be chosen at random to receive a full refund on their Christmas shopping.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi, commented: "Our Big Advent Giveaway is our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers by helping to make the festive season even more special.

“At Aldi, we are committed to offering the best value and quality, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a magical Christmas without breaking the bank."

Shoppers who want to take part in the Big Advent Giveaway should send a picture of their receipt to [email protected] and Aldi will reimburse the value of the winners’ shop in Aldi shopping vouchers up to the value of £100.

The competition will run from Sunday 1st December to Tuesday 24th December.

Aldi is officially the go-to destination for Christmas this year, as the discount supermarket has been named as Christmas Retailer of the Year by the Quality Food Awards, as well as ‘Best Overall Grocer’ at the prestigious Good Housekeeping Institute Christmas Taste Test 2024.

The annual Good Housekeeping taste test, which tests 730 products from more than 97 brands, also crowned Aldi’s mince pies, turkey and champagne as best-in-class in their categories.

Aldi has also been named cheapest supermarket by consumer champion Which? every month this year.

For full terms and conditions, visit here: https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/aldi-terms-and-conditions-big-advent-giveaway/