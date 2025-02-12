Aldi launches random acts of kindness day giveaway for shoppers in Warwickshire

Aldi is celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Day (Monday 17th February) by giving shoppers in Warwickshire the chance to win their food shop for free.placeholder image
Any customers who visit an Aldi store on Monday 17th February could bag their shopping for free, with £3,000 worth of Aldi vouchers up for grabs.

To be in with a chance to win, all shoppers need to do is submit a picture of their receipt and 30 shoppers will be chosen at random to each receive a £100 voucher in return.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi, commented: “This Random Acts of Kindness Day, we want to give back to our customers by covering the cost of their weekly essentials.

“We're dedicated to offering exceptional quality and value without compromise year-round, and we hope this giveaway will be a great surprise for our shoppers.”

To enter, shoppers simply need to send a picture of their receipt to [email protected]. The competition will run from 08:00 to 23:59 on Monday 17th February.

In January, Aldi was officially named the cheapest supermarket for the fourth consecutive year by Which? in its annual price comparison research, as well as being named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket every month in 2024.

For full terms and conditions, visit https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/aldi-terms-and-conditions-random-acts-of-kindness-day/

