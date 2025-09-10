Alex Brundle and Charlotte Vowden to drive for the British Motor Museum in the Veteran Car Run

Racing driver and broadcaster, Alex Brundle, and presenter Charlotte Vowden will drive the 1899 Wolseley Voiturette on this year’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. The Wolseley is one of several pre-1905 cars that the British Motor Museum will be entering into the famous Run which takes place on Sunday 2 November.

Alex Brundle is a British endurance racing star, with two visits to the Le Mans 24 hours podium, multiple World Endurance Championship race victories and the 2016 European Le Mans Series Championship to his name. Following in the footsteps of his father, former racing driver and current Formula One commentator, Martin Brundle, Alex commentates on various motorsport series including the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Alex will partner Charlotte Vowden, known for her engaging storytelling and passion for classic cars. She won Rising Star at the 2020 Historic Motoring Awards to honour her emerging impact in the classic car world. Charlotte’s TV career began as the host of Repair Lot which aired on Dave in 2023. Earlier this year, Charlotte was named as co-host of The Motorsport Show for BBC Radio Northampton.

The veteran car that Charlotte and Alex will drive, the unique 1899 Wolseley Voiturette, will also be celebrated at the Run to mark 125 years of the Thousand Mile Trial. Driven by Herbert Austin, the car took part in the Trial in 1900 which went from London to Edinburgh and back and Austin was awarded first prize in his class. The Voiturette is one of just two cars from the Trial that survive today. So often a regular participant at the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run, it has taken part in the Run a staggering 39 times.

Stephen, Charlotte and Alex

Alex Brundle said: “It’s a lot different from anything else I’ve ever driven. You feel like you’re part of the mechanics of making it work, which I really like. I’m really looking forward to getting out on the open road with it!”

Charlotte Vowden added: “I’ve seen lots and lots of really atmospheric photos of the early Sunday morning start, it looks like a really special moment. Watch this space to see what the response will be! I love history and old cars. It’s amazing for us to be out in this vehicle and to see these cars doing what they were built to do.”

Stephen Laing, Head of Collections & Engagement at the British Motor Museum, said: “It’s a pleasure to have Alex and Charlotte driving one of the most important cars from our collection in the Veteran Car Run this year. We are excited for them to join our team in London, from where eight of the British Motor Museum’s cars leave on their trip to Brighton. The Run provides a the perfect platform for us to demonstrate these incredible motors to the public, cars still going strong after 120 years or more and inspire the next generation with Britain’s rich motoring heritage.”

To find out more about the British Motor Museum please visit the website at www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk. For more information on the London to Brighton veteran Car Run please visit www.veterancarrun.com