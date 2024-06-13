Alistair McDonnell wins running series event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alistair McDonnell of Rugby & Northampton AC won the men’s title in the fourth leg of the East Midlands Grand Prix (EMGP) Harborough countryside 5-mile road race near Foxton Locks in Market Harborough on Tuesday night.

He initially exchanged the lead upfront with Rushden’s Jack Chennell of Higham Harriers before breaking away to record his first victory in the eight-legged series in a time of 26:35.

Chennell who provided a significant challenge throughout the race finished second - just 11 seconds adrift McDonnell. The two runners embraced each other immediately after their tight contest.

“It’s my first win at the Harborough event. It was tough because we exchanged the lead a few times”, said McDonnell who was third placed in two previous events in Milton Keynes and Northampton.

Embracing each other Jack Chennell and Alistair McDonnell

McDonnell’s club-mate, Haydn Arnall, who is the current series leader with the greatest number of points skipped the Harborough competition.

Staffordshire’s Ryan Baker of Kenilworth Runners finished third in 27:22 and closely followed by Warwickshire’s David Bell of Rugby & Northampton AC, who clocked 27:28 and won the men’s 40-age group title.

The women’s race was dominated by Leicestershire’s Rachel Nealon of Huncote Harriers who triumphed in the series for the first time in 29:28.

Nealon, an-up-and-coming young runner, upstaged pre-race favourite Rushden’s Rachel Doherty of Higham Harriers, who was vying for a fourth consecutive victory.

Doherty finished second in 29:48. Kelly Barnett of Daventry AAC in Northamptonshire came third in 32:22, followed by another Warwickshire runner Alice Bourner of Rugby & Northampton AC in 30:35.